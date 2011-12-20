Dec 20 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 150.00 9.3000 181 20-Dec-11 11:45 TERM MONEY 150.00 9.9000 181 20-Dec-11 11:47 TERM MONEY 900.00 9.8500 15 20-Dec-11 12:36 TERM MONEY 200.00 10.1500 91 20-Dec-11 15:02 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 80.00 8.9000 17 20-Dec-11 11:19 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com