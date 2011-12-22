Dec 22 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 230.00 9.9500 15 22-Dec-11 09:52 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.9500 15 22-Dec-11 10:15 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0500 15 22-Dec-11 10:46 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com