Dec 26 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0500 15 26-Dec-11 09:42 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.1000 15 26-Dec-11 10:30 TERM MONEY 600.00 10.1000 16 26-Dec-11 10:47 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.1000 15 26-Dec-11 11:02 TERM MONEY 125.00 9.2500 182 26-Dec-11 12:09 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 80.00 8.9500 18 26-Dec-11 11:08 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com