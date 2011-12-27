Dec 27 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 10.1000 15 27-Dec-11 09:22 TERM MONEY 670.00 9.1000 90 27-Dec-11 09:25 TERM MONEY 1300.00 10.1000 25 27-Dec-11 09:39 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.1000 31 27-Dec-11 09:40 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.1000 15 27-Dec-11 09:44 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 22 27-Dec-11 10:55 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 3000.00 10.1000 15 27-Dec-11 09:39 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.1000 15 27-Dec-11 09:39 TERM MONEY 50.00 8.9000 15 27-Dec-11 11:25 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com