Dec 27 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.1000 15 27-Dec-11 09:22
TERM MONEY 670.00 9.1000 90 27-Dec-11 09:25
TERM MONEY 1300.00 10.1000 25 27-Dec-11 09:39
TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.1000 31 27-Dec-11 09:40
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.1000 15 27-Dec-11 09:44
TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 22 27-Dec-11 10:55
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 3000.00 10.1000 15 27-Dec-11 09:39
TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.1000 15 27-Dec-11 09:39
TERM MONEY 50.00 8.9000 15 27-Dec-11 11:25
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222
e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com