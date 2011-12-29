Dec 29 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 18 29-Dec-11 12:03
TERM MONEY 140.00 10.0000 30 29-Dec-11 15:14
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 50.00 8.9500 18 29-Dec-11 10:38
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
