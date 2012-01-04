Jan 4 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 900.00 9.6000 15 04-Jan-12 09:25 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.6000 30 04-Jan-12 09:51 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.5000 30 04-Jan-12 10:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 05-Jan-12 10:15 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.4000 181 04-Jan-12 10:36 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 15 04-Jan-12 10:39 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.6500 61 04-Jan-12 10:44 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 04-Jan-12 12:07 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.6000 30 04-Jan-12 12:08 TERM MONEY 80.00 9.4000 30 04-Jan-12 16:00 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.6000 30 05-Jan-12 16:00 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.4500 86 04-Jan-12 16:12 TERM MONEY 1250.00 9.9000 90 05-Jan-12 16:19 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 10.8000 180 04-Jan-12 14:05 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com