Jan 6 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 3000.00 9.6000 17 06-Jan-12 09:13 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.6000 18 06-Jan-12 09:23 TERM MONEY 210.00 9.7500 17 06-Jan-12 14:34 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 92 06-Jan-12 16:07 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.4500 17 06-Jan-12 11:08 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com