Jan 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.9500 91 09-Jan-12 09:12 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.9500 95 09-Jan-12 09:22 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 10:26 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 09-Jan-12 11:32 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 15 09-Jan-12 11:55 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.9700 91 09-Jan-12 14:25 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.0000 91 09-Jan-12 14:28 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.9700 92 10-Jan-12 14:30 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.9500 91 09-Jan-12 15:45 TERM MONEY 100.00 10.0000 114 09-Jan-12 15:46 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com