Jan 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:22 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:23 TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:25 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:26 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:27 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 30 10-Jan-12 10:09 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 10:19 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 10:33 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.4000 15 10-Jan-12 15:13 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5500 16 11-Jan-12 15:27 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 9.2500 15 10-Jan-12 11:32 TERM MONEY 800.00 9.3500 15 10-Jan-12 12:28 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com