Jan 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:22
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:23
TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:25
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:26
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 09:27
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 30 10-Jan-12 10:09
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 10:19
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 15 10-Jan-12 10:33
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.4000 15 10-Jan-12 15:13
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5500 16 11-Jan-12 15:27
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 50.00 9.2500 15 10-Jan-12 11:32
TERM MONEY 800.00 9.3500 15 10-Jan-12 12:28
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
