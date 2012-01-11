Jan 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 10.1000 89 11-Jan-12 13:11 TERM MONEY 1250.00 10.0500 211 12-Jan-12 13:40 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 8.9500 19 11-Jan-12 10:52 TERM MONEY 50.00 8.9000 16 11-Jan-12 10:53 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com