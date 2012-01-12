Jan 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 600.00 9.6000 18 12-Jan-12 09:23 TERM MONEY 400.00 9.6000 18 12-Jan-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.1000 91 13-Jan-12 13:15 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.4500 365 12-Jan-12 15:16 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.4500 365 12-Jan-12 15:20 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.1500 100 12-Jan-12 15:29 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 100.00 9.7500 365 12-Jan-12 13:45 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com