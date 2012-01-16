Jan 16 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.1500 91 16-Jan-12 11:09 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1500 91 16-Jan-12 11:26 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 8.9000 17 16-Jan-12 11:05 TERM MONEY 1500.00 10.1500 182 16-Jan-12 13:11 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com