Jan 18 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9500 30 18-Jan-12 09:44 TERM MONEY 600.00 9.8500 15 18-Jan-12 09:48 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8500 15 18-Jan-12 09:51 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8500 15 18-Jan-12 10:40 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 31 18-Jan-12 14:51 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 33 19-Jan-12 15:13 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9500 30 19-Jan-12 15:29 TERM MONEY 100.00 10.0000 30 18-Jan-12 15:55 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 9.5500 15 18-Jan-12 10:57 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com