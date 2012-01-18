Jan 18 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9500 30 18-Jan-12 09:44
TERM MONEY 600.00 9.8500 15 18-Jan-12 09:48
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8500 15 18-Jan-12 09:51
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8500 15 18-Jan-12 10:40
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 31 18-Jan-12 14:51
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 33 19-Jan-12 15:13
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9500 30 19-Jan-12 15:29
TERM MONEY 100.00 10.0000 30 18-Jan-12 15:55
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 50.00 9.5500 15 18-Jan-12 10:57
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222
e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com