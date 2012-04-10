Apr 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3500 91 10-Apr-12 09:44
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.3500 91 10-Apr-12 09:46
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.3500 91 10-Apr-12 09:51
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 30 10-Apr-12 10:04
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 15 10-Apr-12 10:05
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.3500 91 10-Apr-12 10:22
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 15 10-Apr-12 10:28
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 15 10-Apr-12 11:39
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.1500 30 10-Apr-12 11:48
TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.3500 91 11-Apr-12 14:06
TERM MONEY 100.00 10.0500 150 10-Apr-12 14:42
TERM MONEY 750.00 10.5500 91 10-Apr-12 14:56
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 74.67 8.5000 15 10-Apr-12 11:37
TERM MONEY 150.00 10.1000 365 10-Apr-12 12:49
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
