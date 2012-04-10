Apr 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3500 91 10-Apr-12 09:44 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.3500 91 10-Apr-12 09:46 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.3500 91 10-Apr-12 09:51 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 30 10-Apr-12 10:04 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 15 10-Apr-12 10:05 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.3500 91 10-Apr-12 10:22 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 15 10-Apr-12 10:28 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 15 10-Apr-12 11:39 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.1500 30 10-Apr-12 11:48 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.3500 91 11-Apr-12 14:06 TERM MONEY 100.00 10.0500 150 10-Apr-12 14:42 TERM MONEY 750.00 10.5500 91 10-Apr-12 14:56 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 74.67 8.5000 15 10-Apr-12 11:37 TERM MONEY 150.00 10.1000 365 10-Apr-12 12:49 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com