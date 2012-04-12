Apr 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 15 12-Apr-12 09:26 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.0000 15 12-Apr-12 09:28 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.6000 31 13-Apr-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.1500 15 12-Apr-12 10:45 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.1500 15 12-Apr-12 10:46 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.7000 40 12-Apr-12 11:14 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 40 13-Apr-12 11:16 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.7000 40 12-Apr-12 11:39 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.7000 40 13-Apr-12 12:47 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com