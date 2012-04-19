Apr 19 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8000 15 19-Apr-12 09:23 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.8500 20 19-Apr-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 21 19-Apr-12 09:58 TERM MONEY 400.00 9.0000 15 19-Apr-12 10:45 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.8500 15 19-Apr-12 11:09 TERM MONEY 200.00 9.5000 91 19-Apr-12 14:53 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.8500 26 19-Apr-12 16:20 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com