Apr 19 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8000 15 19-Apr-12 09:23
TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.8500 20 19-Apr-12 09:33
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 21 19-Apr-12 09:58
TERM MONEY 400.00 9.0000 15 19-Apr-12 10:45
TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.8500 15 19-Apr-12 11:09
TERM MONEY 200.00 9.5000 91 19-Apr-12 14:53
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.8500 26 19-Apr-12 16:20
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222
e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com