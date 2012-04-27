Apr 27 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 17 27-Apr-12 09:13
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 17 27-Apr-12 09:45
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 17 27-Apr-12 09:50
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 27-Apr-12 12:16
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 90 27-Apr-12 12:22
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 17 27-Apr-12 15:06
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.2500 31 27-Apr-12 15:54
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
