Apr 27 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 17 27-Apr-12 09:13 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 17 27-Apr-12 09:45 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 17 27-Apr-12 09:50 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 27-Apr-12 12:16 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 90 27-Apr-12 12:22 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 17 27-Apr-12 15:06 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.2500 31 27-Apr-12 15:54 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com