Jun 4 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 15 04-Jun-12 10:04 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 18 04-Jun-12 10:32 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.8000 30 04-Jun-12 14:08 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.8000 30 04-Jun-12 14:09 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 31 04-Jun-12 14:19 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 200.00 9.5000 31 04-Jun-12 12:19 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com