Jun 5 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 400.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:22
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:26
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:27
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:33
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 21 05-Jun-12 09:33
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:34
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 21 05-Jun-12 09:41
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 21 05-Jun-12 09:42
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:43
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 31 05-Jun-12 10:18
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.8000 31 05-Jun-12 10:46
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 24 05-Jun-12 15:21
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 750.00 9.7500 43 05-Jun-12 12:26
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
