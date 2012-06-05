Jun 5 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 400.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:22 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:26 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:27 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 21 05-Jun-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:34 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 21 05-Jun-12 09:41 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 21 05-Jun-12 09:42 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 05-Jun-12 09:43 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 31 05-Jun-12 10:18 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.8000 31 05-Jun-12 10:46 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 24 05-Jun-12 15:21 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 9.7500 43 05-Jun-12 12:26 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com