Jun 6 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 09:44 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 09:45 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 10:17 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 10:18 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 10:19 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 11:00 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 76 07-Jun-12 11:18 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 11:47 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 12:09 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 06-Jun-12 12:29 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 61 06-Jun-12 13:53 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.