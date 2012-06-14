Jun 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 9.0500 15 14-Jun-12 09:38 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.3500 91 14-Jun-12 10:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.5000 30 14-Jun-12 10:31 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 15 14-Jun-12 11:27 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 15 14-Jun-12 11:38 TERM MONEY 1900.00 9.8000 20 14-Jun-12 11:46 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 15 14-Jun-12 15:00 TERM MONEY 350.00 9.2500 21 14-Jun-12 16:07 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 20 14-Jun-12 12:30 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com