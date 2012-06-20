Jun 20 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1500 15 20-Jun-12 09:23 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1500 15 20-Jun-12 09:55 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.5000 15 20-Jun-12 10:11 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.5000 26 20-Jun-12 10:34 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.0000 15 20-Jun-12 11:20 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.5500 15 20-Jun-12 11:41 TERM MONEY 400.00 9.5000 15 20-Jun-12 11:45 TERM MONEY 400.00 9.5000 16 20-Jun-12 11:48 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 120.00 9.2000 33 20-Jun-12 10:32 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com