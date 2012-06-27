Jun 27 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 9.5000 15 27-Jun-12 09:17 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 15 27-Jun-12 09:31 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 15 27-Jun-12 10:05 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5000 15 27-Jun-12 10:18 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 31 27-Jun-12 11:42 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5000 15 28-Jun-12 14:30 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com