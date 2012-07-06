Jul 6 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 400.00 9.0000 17 06-Jul-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.4500 91 06-Jul-12 13:17 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 150.00 9.5500 90 06-Jul-12 13:14 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com