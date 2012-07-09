Jul 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 100.00 9.0000 30 09-Jul-12 11:22 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.2500 91 10-Jul-12 11:30 TERM MONEY 650.00 9.0000 15 09-Jul-12 11:41 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.4000 91 09-Jul-12 11:49 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.1000 18 09-Jul-12 12:19 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0000 15 09-Jul-12 12:30 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1500 31 10-Jul-12 13:49 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com