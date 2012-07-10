Jul 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 10-Jul-12 09:14 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 10-Jul-12 09:15 TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.0000 15 10-Jul-12 09:16 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 10-Jul-12 09:18 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 15 10-Jul-12 09:22 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 91 10-Jul-12 09:26 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 91 10-Jul-12 09:34 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 17 10-Jul-12 09:39 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 11-Jul-12 09:57 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com