Jul 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4500 91 11-Jul-12 09:22 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4500 91 11-Jul-12 09:23 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 20 11-Jul-12 09:44 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.4500 91 11-Jul-12 09:46 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 30 11-Jul-12 10:26 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0000 23 11-Jul-12 10:27 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 30 12-Jul-12 10:31 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.4500 91 11-Jul-12 11:01 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 31 11-Jul-12 11:05 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4500 91 12-Jul-12 11:59 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6500 91 11-Jul-12 14:35 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.