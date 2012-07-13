Jul 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 15 13-Jul-12 09:15 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.3500 91 13-Jul-12 09:46 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.4000 91 14-Jul-12 10:19 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.4000 91 13-Jul-12 11:37 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.3500 91 13-Jul-12 12:14 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com