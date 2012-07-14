BRIEF-DCB Bank says downward revision to MCLR and base rate
* Says DCB Bank announces downward revision to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) and base rate
Jul 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 31 14-Jul-12 10:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 30 14-Jul-12 10:16 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0000 31 14-Jul-12 10:17 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 30 14-Jul-12 10:26 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says DCB Bank announces downward revision to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) and base rate
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 100 billion