Sep 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4500 15 10-Sep-12 09:32 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4700 15 10-Sep-12 09:40 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4700 15 10-Sep-12 10:32 TERM MONEY 600.00 8.6500 23 10-Sep-12 10:39 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 91 10-Sep-12 11:33 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4700 16 10-Sep-12 13:02 TERM MONEY 150.00 8.6500 23 10-Sep-12 13:20 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com