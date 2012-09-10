Sep 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4500 15 10-Sep-12 09:32
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4700 15 10-Sep-12 09:40
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4700 15 10-Sep-12 10:32
TERM MONEY 600.00 8.6500 23 10-Sep-12 10:39
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 91 10-Sep-12 11:33
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4700 16 10-Sep-12 13:02
TERM MONEY 150.00 8.6500 23 10-Sep-12 13:20
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
