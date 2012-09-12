Sep 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5500 21 12-Sep-12 09:28
TERM MONEY 350.00 8.4000 15 12-Sep-12 11:20
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8500 91 12-Sep-12 11:41
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 12-Sep-12 11:48
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5500 30 12-Sep-12 13:08
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 12-Sep-12 13:24
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.8500 91 12-Sep-12 14:21
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222
e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com