Sep 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5500 21 12-Sep-12 09:28 TERM MONEY 350.00 8.4000 15 12-Sep-12 11:20 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8500 91 12-Sep-12 11:41 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 12-Sep-12 11:48 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5500 30 12-Sep-12 13:08 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 12-Sep-12 13:24 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.8500 91 12-Sep-12 14:21 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com