Sep 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4000 15 13-Sep-12 11:28
TERM MONEY 650.00 8.6000 21 13-Sep-12 11:37
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4500 15 13-Sep-12 11:59
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4600 15 13-Sep-12 12:00
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 17 14-Sep-12 13:21
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.3500 15 13-Sep-12 11:54
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
