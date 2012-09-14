Sep 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.7500 31 14-Sep-12 09:56 TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.7500 31 14-Sep-12 10:03 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.8500 91 14-Sep-12 12:28 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com