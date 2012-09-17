Sep 17 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 30 17-Sep-12 09:54 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7500 30 17-Sep-12 09:55 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 30 17-Sep-12 11:09 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.7500 30 18-Sep-12 12:43 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 30 18-Sep-12 13:41 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 31 17-Sep-12 13:41 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 31 17-Sep-12 15:14 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 30 18-Sep-12 16:27 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 31 18-Sep-12 16:34 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 30 18-Sep-12 16:45 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 8.3000 16 17-Sep-12 14:21 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com