Oct 1 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 100.00 9.3500 365 01-Oct-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 92 01-Oct-12 09:59 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.8000 92 01-Oct-12 11:19 TERM MONEY 600.00 8.7500 92 01-Oct-12 15:02 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 01-Oct-12 16:25 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com