Oct 8 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.9000 91 08-Oct-12 10:24 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.3000 15 08-Oct-12 10:58 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.3000 17 08-Oct-12 11:41 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.3000 17 08-Oct-12 11:43 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.3000 17 08-Oct-12 11:51 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.9000 91 09-Oct-12 13:32 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.2500 126 08-Oct-12 15:28 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.9100 91 08-Oct-12 15:32 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com