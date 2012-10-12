Oct 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.9000 91 12-Oct-12 09:05 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.9000 91 12-Oct-12 09:06 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 17 12-Oct-12 09:46 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 12-Oct-12 12:13 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.3500 17 12-Oct-12 13:02 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com