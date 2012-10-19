Oct 19 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3300 17 19-Oct-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3300 17 19-Oct-12 09:36 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.3300 17 19-Oct-12 09:39 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4500 30 20-Oct-12 10:12 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1500 91 19-Oct-12 10:42 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3500 20 19-Oct-12 14:32 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 87 20-Oct-12 14:44 TERM MONEY 290.00 8.8000 94 19-Oct-12 16:07 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.3500 20 19-Oct-12 16:19 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.3500 20 19-Oct-12 16:24 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com