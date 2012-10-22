Oct 22 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 15 22-Oct-12 09:38 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4500 30 22-Oct-12 09:49 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.3000 15 22-Oct-12 09:55 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.3500 17 22-Oct-12 10:04 TERM MONEY 390.00 8.1000 15 22-Oct-12 11:29 TERM MONEY 310.00 8.8000 92 22-Oct-12 11:55 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 30 22-Oct-12 11:58 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.8000 91 22-Oct-12 11:59 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.3500 21 22-Oct-12 12:35 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 91 23-Oct-12 12:39 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.5000 365 22-Oct-12 13:23 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 22-Oct-12 13:47 TERM MONEY 150.00 8.3500 190 22-Oct-12 15:02 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com