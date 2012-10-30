BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
Oct 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4500 31 30-Oct-12 09:15 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4500 31 30-Oct-12 09:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3500 17 30-Oct-12 11:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 31 30-Oct-12 13:51 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.