Mar 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 92 11-Mar-13 11:38 TERM MONEY 900.00 8.5500 17 11-Mar-13 11:40 TERM MONEY 50.00 8.0000 15 11-Mar-13 11:54 TERM MONEY 450.00 8.5500 17 11-Mar-13 15:01 TERM MONEY 50.00 8.4500 15 11-Mar-13 15:09 TERM MONEY 100.00 7.8500 15 11-Mar-13 16:27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com