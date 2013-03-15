Mar 15 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 91 15-Mar-13 09:52 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 91 15-Mar-13 11:48 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 91 15-Mar-13 11:53 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 20 15-Mar-13 11:54 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 91 15-Mar-13 13:19 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 91 15-Mar-13 13:23 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 91 15-Mar-13 15:01 TERM MONEY 550.00 10.0000 91 15-Mar-13 15:53 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com