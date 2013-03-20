BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
Mar 20 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.4000 15 20-Mar-13 09:41 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9000 90 20-Mar-13 10:36 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9000 90 20-Mar-13 11:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 31 20-Mar-13 11:20 TERM MONEY 2500.00 10.4000 15 20-Mar-13 11:29 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.4000 15 20-Mar-13 11:31 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 31 20-Mar-13 11:37 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 31 20-Mar-13 12:03 TERM MONEY 1750.00 10.4000 15 21-Mar-13 12:34 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.4000 15 20-Mar-13 12:50 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1500 30 21-Mar-13 13:20 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------