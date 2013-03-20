Mar 20 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.4000 15 20-Mar-13 09:41 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9000 90 20-Mar-13 10:36 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9000 90 20-Mar-13 11:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 31 20-Mar-13 11:20 TERM MONEY 2500.00 10.4000 15 20-Mar-13 11:29 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.4000 15 20-Mar-13 11:31 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 31 20-Mar-13 11:37 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 31 20-Mar-13 12:03 TERM MONEY 1750.00 10.4000 15 21-Mar-13 12:34 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.4000 15 20-Mar-13 12:50 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1500 30 21-Mar-13 13:20 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com