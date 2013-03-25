Mar 25 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.5000 21 25-Mar-13 09:44 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.5000 31 25-Mar-13 09:46 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5000 15 25-Mar-13 10:05 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.9700 91 25-Mar-13 10:06 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.5000 15 25-Mar-13 10:54 TERM MONEY 1500.00 10.2500 15 25-Mar-13 11:34 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.1000 14 25-Mar-13 11:56 TERM MONEY 400.00 10.5000 31 25-Mar-13 12:04 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.2500 15 25-Mar-13 13:13 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7500 91 25-Mar-13 13:28 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7500 91 25-Mar-13 13:31 TERM MONEY 540.00 10.0500 185 25-Mar-13 14:30 TERM MONEY 750.00 10.2500 91 25-Mar-13 15:29 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.2500 15 25-Mar-13 16:40 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com