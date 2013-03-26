Mar 26 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1250.00 10.5000 15 26-Mar-13 09:49 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.7500 91 26-Mar-13 11:35 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 91 26-Mar-13 14:04 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2000 30 26-Mar-13 14:34 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com