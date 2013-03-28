Mar 28 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.5000 15 28-Mar-13 10:33 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.5000 15 28-Mar-13 12:16 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8500 91 28-Mar-13 12:28 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.4000 32 28-Mar-13 16:02 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.5000 15 28-Mar-13 16:16 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.5000 15 28-Mar-13 16:23 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.5000 15 28-Mar-13 16:38 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.5000 15 28-Mar-13 16:54 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.5000 15 28-Mar-13 16:59 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com