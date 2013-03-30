India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Mar 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 09:49 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 09:55 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 09:56 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 09:58 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 10:02 TERM MONEY 1200.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 10:04 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 16 30-Mar-13 10:37 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 16 30-Mar-13 10:43 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 16 30-Mar-13 10:44 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.3000 30 30-Mar-13 10:45 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 16 30-Mar-13 10:54 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 16 30-Mar-13 11:47 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 16 30-Mar-13 12:17 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India