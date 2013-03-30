Mar 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 09:49 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 09:55 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 09:56 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 09:58 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 10:02 TERM MONEY 1200.00 10.3000 16 30-Mar-13 10:04 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 16 30-Mar-13 10:37 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 16 30-Mar-13 10:43 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 16 30-Mar-13 10:44 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.3000 30 30-Mar-13 10:45 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 16 30-Mar-13 10:54 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 16 30-Mar-13 11:47 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 16 30-Mar-13 12:17 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com