Apr 2 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4000 15 02-Apr-13 12:09 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4000 15 02-Apr-13 13:22 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6500 15 02-Apr-13 14:58 TERM MONEY 1600.00 9.4000 177 03-Apr-13 15:42 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 182 02-Apr-13 15:42 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com