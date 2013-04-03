Apr 3 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 35 03-Apr-13 09:31
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 35 03-Apr-13 09:32
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 35 03-Apr-13 09:33
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 35 03-Apr-13 09:37
TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 35 03-Apr-13 09:38
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 35 03-Apr-13 10:00
TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.7500 114 03-Apr-13 14:25
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
