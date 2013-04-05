Apr 5 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 17 05-Apr-13 09:04
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 17 05-Apr-13 09:05
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 17 05-Apr-13 09:06
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 05-Apr-13 10:08
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.0000 17 05-Apr-13 10:35
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.1000 17 05-Apr-13 10:35
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 16 06-Apr-13 11:20
TERM MONEY 150.00 8.3000 17 05-Apr-13 12:27
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
